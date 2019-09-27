Redfin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 16,059 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,822% compared to the average volume of 232 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,832. Redfin has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,213.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $91,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,250 shares of company stock worth $2,934,624 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Redfin by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.