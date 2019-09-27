Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,907,000. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,289,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,615,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,433,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

