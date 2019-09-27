Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($92.77) price objective (down previously from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,100 ($105.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,112.94 ($92.94).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,631 ($86.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion and a PE ratio of 33.29. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,224.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,276.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

