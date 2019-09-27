Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($92.77) price objective (down previously from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,100 ($105.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,112.94 ($92.94).
Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,631 ($86.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion and a PE ratio of 33.29. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,224.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,276.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
