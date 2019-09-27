Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) in the last few weeks:

9/26/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.50.

9/24/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$8.20 to C$8.00.

9/12/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

9/6/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

8/16/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from C$9.00 to C$8.25.

8/12/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.59. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.70 and a 52 week high of C$7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$493.94 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 82.88%.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$890,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,822,698 shares in the company, valued at C$557,175,474.34.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

