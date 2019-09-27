Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Trading Down 6%

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.17 and last traded at $44.71, 742,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 630,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Northland Securities set a $75.00 price objective on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,104,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $165,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,918,000 after acquiring an additional 710,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,782,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,308,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after acquiring an additional 310,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

