QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $35,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,829,000 after acquiring an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in QuinStreet by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 961,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QuinStreet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $409,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,887.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. 301,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $631.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. QuinStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.92 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $19.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

