Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $42.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 65.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 33.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.