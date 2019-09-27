Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Plans — Dividend of $0.08

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 17,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.78. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.