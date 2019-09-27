QuadrantProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $555,057.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $555,057.00 and approximately $516,992.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00189200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.01033150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00089073 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

