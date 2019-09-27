Q2Earth (OTCMKTS:QPWR) Stock Price Down 23.1%

Shares of Q2Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:QPWR) dropped 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 29,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 65,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Q2Earth (OTCMKTS:QPWR)

Q2Earth, Inc, together with its subsidiary, focuses on the manufacture and sale of compost and engineered soils in the United States. Its products are used in the agriculture, horticulture, construction, landscape, site restoration, sod and turf, land reclamation, and infrastructure sectors. The company was formerly known as Q2Power Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Q2Earth, Inc in June 2017.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.