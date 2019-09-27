Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.04

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and traded as low as $18.00. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 437 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.24 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

