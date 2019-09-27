PWR Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $320,757.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 172.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00873172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027750 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00214117 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003595 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

