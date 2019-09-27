PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 347 ($4.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.49) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of PRTC stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 276.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.74. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 307 ($4.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. The company has a market cap of $669.80 million and a PE ratio of -84.64.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.