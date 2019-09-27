Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Boosted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,235 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 149,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $37,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,053,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 396,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,094,438.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,815 shares of company stock worth $6,583,003. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

