Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.03, 199,384 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 203,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $368.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $30,045.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VHCP Management III LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,072,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 263,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 271.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 743,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

