Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $30,045.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.8% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 85,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 68,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 278,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 85,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,190. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $371.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.74. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.50% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.