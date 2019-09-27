Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,890,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 18,830,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. 772,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.76. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $7.39.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Prospect Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 139,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $894,470.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,460,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,549,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 237,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,013.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906,051 shares in the company, valued at $253,004,363.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,055,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.