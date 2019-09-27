ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Plans $0.09 — Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0927 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of SRS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,037. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile
