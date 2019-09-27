ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Plans $0.09 — Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0927 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of SRS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,037. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

Get ProShares UltraShort Real Estate alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.