ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1651 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
QID stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. 235,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,215. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00.
ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile
