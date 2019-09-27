ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1651 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

QID stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. 235,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,215. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.