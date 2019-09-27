ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE Declares — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:EFU)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183. ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.
About ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE
