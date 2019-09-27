ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE Declares — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:EFU)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183. ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

