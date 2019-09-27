ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped to Issue — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:BZQ)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of BZQ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.63. 4,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

