ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0966 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

