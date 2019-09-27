ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Announces — Dividend of $0.09

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RXD traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

About ProShares UltraShort Health Care

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

