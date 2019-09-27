ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Announces — Dividend of $0.04

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of NYSEARCA SKF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.73. 10,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $27.97.
About ProShares UltraShort Financials
Further Reading: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.