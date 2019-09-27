ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Announces — Dividend of $0.04

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SKF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.73. 10,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

About ProShares UltraShort Financials

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

