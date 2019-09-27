ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (SCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1016 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

