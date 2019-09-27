ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (SCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1016 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $25.29.
