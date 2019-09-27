ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
NYSEARCA:SMN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $40.16.
About ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials
