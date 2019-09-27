ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA:SMN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $40.16.

About ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

