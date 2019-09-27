ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury to Issue — Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of TBT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.59. 184,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,367. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $41.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.
About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury
