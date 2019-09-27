ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Plans — Dividend of $0.11

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 521,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,944. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

