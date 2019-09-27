ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Plans — Dividend of $0.11

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 521,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,944. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $57.87.
About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.