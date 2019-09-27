ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

