ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 to Issue — Dividend of $0.23 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2303 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of SDOW traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. 63,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.84.
About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30
Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.