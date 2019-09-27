ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Plans — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:TTT)

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA TTT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,257. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

