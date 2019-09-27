ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector Declares — Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEARCA:FINU)

ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2751 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

FINU traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814. ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.27.

