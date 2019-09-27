ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (LTL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.11 on October 2nd

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1055 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
LTL remained flat at $$39.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. ProShares Ultra Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $50.54.
About ProShares Ultra Telecommunications
