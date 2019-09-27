ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (LTL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.11 on October 2nd

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1055 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

LTL remained flat at $$39.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. ProShares Ultra Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

About ProShares Ultra Telecommunications

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index measures providers of fixed-line and mobile telephone services. Fixed-line includes regional and long-distance carriers.

