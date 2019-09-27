ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Plans — Dividend of $0.11

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1055 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA:UWM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,121. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $85.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99.

