ProShares Ultra Real Estate Announces — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:URE)

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of URE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.98. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,328. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $88.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

