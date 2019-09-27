ProShares Ultra Real Estate Announces — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:URE)

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of URE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.98. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,328. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $88.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76.
About ProShares Ultra Real Estate
