ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (UBR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.25 on October 2nd

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2502 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of UBR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $91.60.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

