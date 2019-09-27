ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Declares — Dividend of $0.09

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Ultra Industrials stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $81.88.

About ProShares Ultra Industrials

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

