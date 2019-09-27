ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Declares — Dividend of $0.09

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares Ultra Industrials stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $81.88.
About ProShares Ultra Industrials
