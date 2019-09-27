ProShares Ultra Consumer Services to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:UCC)

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
NYSEARCA:UCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.49. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $121.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58.
About ProShares Ultra Consumer Services
