ProShares Ultra Consumer Services to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:UCC)

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA:UCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.49. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $121.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58.

About ProShares Ultra Consumer Services

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

