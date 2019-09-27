ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (UGE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 on October 2nd

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA UGE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50.

About ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

