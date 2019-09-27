ProShares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector (XCOM) to Issue — Dividend of $0.01 on October 2nd

ProShares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:XCOM) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0103 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $47.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. ProShares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

