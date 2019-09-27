Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (SPXV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.27 on October 2nd

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2684 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.54. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $63.56.

