ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.24

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2449 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXE remained flat at $$63.18 during midday trading on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59.

