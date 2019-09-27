ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Declares — Dividend of $0.04

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Short Real Estate stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 13,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

