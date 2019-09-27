ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Declares — Dividend of $0.04

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares Short Real Estate stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 13,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $17.28.
About ProShares Short Real Estate
