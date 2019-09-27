ProShares Short Oil & Gas to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:DDG)

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of NYSEARCA DDG remained flat at $$25.78 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. ProShares Short Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.
ProShares Short Oil & Gas Company Profile
