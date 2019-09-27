ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Plans — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:TBX)

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1078 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,151. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19.

