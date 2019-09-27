ProShares RAFI Long/Short (RALS) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20 on October 2nd

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1993 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

RALS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

