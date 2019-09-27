ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) to Issue $0.27 — Dividend

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

CSM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.86. 1,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

