ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Plans — Dividend of $0.07

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

BATS OILK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.30. 16,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.