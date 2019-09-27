ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

RINF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,737. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.08.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.