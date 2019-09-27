ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Plans — Dividend of $0.54

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5419 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of PEX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,842 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

